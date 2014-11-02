BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJ2h2K) Further company coverage:
(Repeats without change to text)
Oct 31 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :
* Aspen Holdings acquires stake in infant milk formula production facility in New Zealand
* To acquire a 50 pct shareholding in New Zealand New Milk Limited, a producer of infant milk formula in Auckland, New Zealand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJ2h2K) Further company coverage:
March 16 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited :
CHICAGO, March 16 A form of bird flu that is highly lethal for poultry has infected a second commercial chicken flock in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc , the company and the state's agriculture department said on Thursday.