Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 29 Aspiro AB
* Q3 revenue 76.8 million Swedish crowns versus 64.2 million crowns
* Q3 EBITDA loss 15.9 million crowns versus loss 16.9 million crowns
* Q3 net loss 16.1 million crowns versus loss 23.4 million crowns
* Says as at Sept. 30, 2014 had WiMP 512,000 paying users, a decrease of 68,000 users compared with the end of the previous quarter
* Says number of WiMP HiFi-customers totaled 20,000 compared to 17,000 at the end of the previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)