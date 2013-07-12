HELSINKI, July 12 Aspocomp Group Plc : * Lowers its net sales and profit forecast for 2013. * Sees net sales in 2013 at EUR 20-23 million and operating result at EUR -1.0 to 0.0 million * Previously estimated net sales EUR 22-26 million and operating result EUR 0.0 to 1.2 million (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)