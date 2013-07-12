Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI, July 12 Aspocomp Group Plc : * Lowers its net sales and profit forecast for 2013. * Sees net sales in 2013 at EUR 20-23 million and operating result at EUR -1.0 to 0.0 million * Previously estimated net sales EUR 22-26 million and operating result EUR 0.0 to 1.2 million (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)