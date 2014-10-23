Oct 23 Aspocomp Group Plc

* Q3 net sales 4.9 million euros versus 5.2 million euros

* Q3 EBITDA 0.0 million euros versus loss 0.6 million euros

* Q3 EBIT ex-items loss 0.4 million euros versus profit 0.2 million euros

* Says in 2014 net sales are expected to be between 20 and 25 million euros and operating profit ex-items between loss of 0.5 million euros and profit of 1.5 million euros