* ASPPA creates group for 401(k) plan advisers
* Marcy Supovitz to lead the new association
By Jessica Toonkel
Sept 29 The American Society of Pension
Professionals & Actuaries is creating a new lobbying
organization to represent the interests of financial advisers
serving 401(k) plans.
ASPPA, which represents professionals who serve different
kinds of retirement plans, formed the group for 401(k) plan
advisers who are facing potential regulation that may affect
their industry and how they report fees, said Brian Graff,
ASPPA's executive director.
The new organization, called the National Association of
Plan Advisors, will focus on advocacy and aim to to keep
members informed on issues that will affect their practices.
ASPPA has chosen Marcy L. Supovitz, a principal at Boulay
Donnelly & Supovitz Consulting Group Inc., as NAPA's first
president.
One issue facing the group will be a plan by the Department
of Labor next year to repropose a controversial rule that would
create a higher standard of care for advisers. Financial
advisers will have to start disclosing their fees to retirement
plans and help their plan clients disclose fees to plan
participants.
"There are groups that represent broker-dealers, mutual
funds and advisers generally but no one represents advisers
specialized in ERISA issues," referring to the Employee
Retirement Income Security Act, under which 401(k) plans fall,
Graff said.
These advisers also formed the group as Congress looks at
replacing the tax deduction that individuals receive for
investing in a 401(k) plan with a tax credit, he said.
"Advisers are on the front lines of the 401(k) debate," he
said.