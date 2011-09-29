* ASPPA creates group for 401(k) plan advisers

* Marcy Supovitz to lead the new association

By Jessica Toonkel

Sept 29 The American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries is creating a new lobbying organization to represent the interests of financial advisers serving 401(k) plans.

ASPPA, which represents professionals who serve different kinds of retirement plans, formed the group for 401(k) plan advisers who are facing potential regulation that may affect their industry and how they report fees, said Brian Graff, ASPPA's executive director.

The new organization, called the National Association of Plan Advisors, will focus on advocacy and aim to to keep members informed on issues that will affect their practices.

ASPPA has chosen Marcy L. Supovitz, a principal at Boulay Donnelly & Supovitz Consulting Group Inc., as NAPA's first president.

One issue facing the group will be a plan by the Department of Labor next year to repropose a controversial rule that would create a higher standard of care for advisers. Financial advisers will have to start disclosing their fees to retirement plans and help their plan clients disclose fees to plan participants.

"There are groups that represent broker-dealers, mutual funds and advisers generally but no one represents advisers specialized in ERISA issues," referring to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, under which 401(k) plans fall, Graff said.

These advisers also formed the group as Congress looks at replacing the tax deduction that individuals receive for investing in a 401(k) plan with a tax credit, he said.

"Advisers are on the front lines of the 401(k) debate," he said.