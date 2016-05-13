AMSTERDAM May 13 The Dutch government said on
Friday it would pursue a stock market listing for insurer ASR
IPO-ASRN.AS, probably launching an initial public offering of
shares before the end of this quarter.
ASR's book value at the end of 2015 was 3.57 billion euros
($4.06 billion).
Size and pricing have not been determined and will depend on
market conditions, ASR and NL Financial Investments, the agency
that oversees it, said in a joint statement.
ASR, the insurance operations of the former Belgian company
Fortis, was nationalised by the Dutch state together
with ABN Amro during the 2008 financial crisis.
($1=0.8791 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)