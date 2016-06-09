BRIEF-Cerberus CEO in talks to join Trump administration in "senior role" - CNBC, citing DJ
AMSTERDAM, June 9 Dutch insurer ASR has been valued at 2.9 billion euros ($3.28 billion) in its initial public offering, the company said on Thursday.
ASR, which is being re-privatised by the Dutch state, said shares were priced at 19.50 euros each in its IPO.
Including an overallotment option, the Dutch state will raise around 1.17 billion euros selling a 40 percent stake in ASR, the country's fourth-largest insurer, which was nationalised during the 2008 financial crisis. ($1 = 0.8839 euro) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Argentine GDP warrants are rallying this week as investors bet that stronger economic data will soon translate into a payout.
LONDON, Feb 2 Two former HBOS bankers and four business partners were sentenced to between three-and-a-half and 15 years in jail by a British judge on Thursday for orchestrating a $307 million fraud that siphoned off money from struggling businesses.