(Updates with details, background)
AMSTERDAM May 13 The Dutch government said on
Friday it would pursue a stock market listing of insurer ASR
IPO-ASRN.AS, with an initial public offering of shares likely
before the end of this quarter.
ASR, the country's fourth-largest insurer, had a book value
at the end of 2015 of 3.57 billion euros ($4.1 billion).
The size of the offer and the pricing have not been
determined and will depend on market conditions, ASR and NL
Financial Investments, the agency that oversees it, said in a
joint statement.
However in November, when the state first said it would
likely seek to re-privatise ASR, the NLFI recommended selling a
30-50 percent stake.
The agency said in Friday's statement that the state will
initially retain a "significant" portion of ASR's shares, but
intends to sell the rest over time.
CEO Jos Baeten said the insurer is "looking forward to its
new phase as a privatised business."
ASR, the insurance operations of the former Belgian
financial group Fortis, was nationalised by the Dutch
state together with ABN Amro during the 2008 financial
crisis.
However, ASR's own financial stability was never in
question. It is the Netherlands' largest disability insurer, and
a major seller of property and casualty, funeral and health
insurance.
In February, ASR reported a 25 percent rise in 2015
operating profit to 521 million euros ($580 million), and a
solvency rating of 185 percent under Europe's new Solvency II
regime.
It said on Friday it expects to be able to pay dividends as
long as its solvency remains above 140 percent, with a payout
ratio of around 50 percent of net operating result.
($1=0.8791 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Alexander Smith)