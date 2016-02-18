AMSTERDAM Feb 18 ASR, the insurance company the Dutch government hopes to privatise this year, reported on Thursday a 25 percent rise in 2015 operating profit to 521 million euros ($580 million).

ASR did not provide any indication of how it hopes or expects to perform in 2016. The company could not be reached for comment after the publication of its results.

The Dutch government announced plans to float ASR, a former insurance unit of defunct Belgian insurer Fortis, in November, following the listing of ABN Amro.

ASR, a life and property insurer, said it would pay the state a dividend of 170 million euros.

That will leave it with a solvency ratio of 185 percent under Europe's new Solvency II regime, the company said, and a book value of 3.57 billion euros as of Dec. 31, 2015.

The NLFI, the agency that advises the Dutch state on companies acquired during the 2008 financial crisis, recommends the state sell a 30-50 percent stake in ASR during an IPO.

Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem has advised the company and agency to prepare for a listing in the first half of 2016. It is not clear whether the recent market decline may delay those plans.

