STOCKHOLM Nov 17 Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lock maker, repeated its long-term growth targets on Thursday amid a slowdown that is threatening manufacturers across the globe.
At a capital markets day presentation for investors, CEO Johan Molin repeated long-term targets of an EBIT margin of 16-17 pct and 10 pct average annual sales growth over a business cycle.
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.