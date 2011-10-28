* Operating profit 1.75 bln SEK vs consensus 1.71 bln

* Says development in mature markets is weak but stable

* Organic growth slows to 2 pct due weakening business cycle

* Shares rise (Adds share price, analyst, detail)

By Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 Assa Abloy AB (ASSAb.ST), the world's biggest lock maker, said on Friday mature markets were mostly stable and emerging markets would continue to grow although at a slower pace than before, as it posted a bigger rise than expected in third-quarter profit.

"The business cycle on the mature markets remains weak but stable because of cuts in public funding, while the trend on the emerging markets is expected to remain positive, although at a lower level than before," it said on Friday.

The rival to U.S. groups Ingersoll-Rand and Stanley Black & Decker announced in September it was speeding up and widening efficiency improvement measures due to an uncertain economic outlook.

Assa said volume growth alongside the restructuring programmes boosted third-quarter profits, while acquisitions and an increased share of sales in emerging markets, with lower margins, capped the gains.

Earnings before interest and tax rose 7 percent year-on-year to 1.75 billion crowns ($275 million), overshooting a Reuters analyst poll forecast of 1.71 billion.

Peder Frolen, analyst at Handelsbanken Capital Markets, said that was probably due to slightly better results than expected in its biggest market, Europe.

"The company probably saw a better development than they had expected on the European market in the quarter, and at the same time they have cut costs which made profits very strong," he said.

Profit at the Europe and Middle East unit grew 3 percent to 535 million crowns, against a forecast for 500 million, helped by market growth in the Nordic countries and eastern Europe.

CAPPED CORE SALES GROWTH

Shares were up 2.5 percent to 4-month highs at 0811 GMT, outperforming the market in Stockholm .

Assa said group organic sales, keenly watched by analysts because of a steady flow of acquisitions that boosts the overall sales figure, slowed to 2 percent from 5 in the preceding quarter and 6 percent a year earlier, due to a weakening business cycle.

Construction markets, not least in Europe and the United States, remain sluggish because of the global downturn.

Still, Assa repeated a long-term outlook for accelerating growth and increasing profitability on growing demand. "Organic sales growth is expected to continue at a good rate. The operating margin (EBIT) and operating cash flow are expected to develop well," it said.

It said in a separate statement it had agreed to buy U.S. industrial doormaker Albany Door Systems with 2011 sales seen at $180 million.

($1 = 6.370 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)