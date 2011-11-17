* Repeats long-term financial targets

* Says to keep growing organically, through acquisitions

* Shares down 1.4 percent

STOCKHOLM, Nov 17 Swedish group Assa Abloy , the world's biggest lock maker, said it was sticking to long-term financial targets, which it will meet through acquisitions and organic growth, helped by cost cutting.

Assa Abloy, hit in recent quarters by austerity measures across Europe which have crimped public spending, said on Thursday its mature markets were stable.

At a presentation for investors, chief executive Johan Molin repeated long-term targets of an operating profit margin (EBIT) of 16-17 percent and for 10 percent average annual sales growth over a business cycle.

"The target is to have at least five percent acquired growth", Molin said, adding the main value driver for the company was still organic growth.

Assa Abloy, a rival to U.S. groups Ingersoll-Rand and Stanley Black & Decker, said in September it was speeding up and widening efficiency improvement measures due to the uncertain economic outlook.

A total of 17 production units and two administrative units are to be shut at a cost estimated at 1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($192 million), with a payback time of just over three years.

Assa Abloy's organic sales growth, closely watched by analysts because of the steady flow of acquisitions that boosts the overall figure, slowed to 2 percent in the third quarter from 5 percent in the second quarter and 6 percent in the 2010 period, due to the weakening business cycle.

Assa Abloy shares were down 1.6 percent at 155.60 crowns at 1045 GMT, in line with the broader Swedish market. ($1 = 6.768 Swedish crowns)