STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Assa Abloy (ASSAb.ST), the
world's biggest lock maker, posted a slightly bigger rise than
expected in third-quarter operating profit on Friday and said it
saw lower emerging market growth than before.
"The business cycle on the mature markets remains weak but
stable because of cuts in public funding, while the trend on the
emerging markets is expected to remain positive, although at a
lower level than before," it said.
Earnings before interest and tax rose to 1.75 billion crowns
($275 million) from a year-earlier 1.63 billion against a mean
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.71 billion.
Assa repeated a long-term outlook for accelerating growth
and increasing profitability on growing demand. "Organic sales
growth is expected to continue at a good rate. The operating
margin (EBIT) and operating cash flow are expected to develop
well," it said.
($1 = 6.370 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)