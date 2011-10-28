STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Assa Abloy (ASSAb.ST), the world's biggest lock maker, posted a slightly bigger rise than expected in third-quarter operating profit on Friday and said it saw lower emerging market growth than before.

"The business cycle on the mature markets remains weak but stable because of cuts in public funding, while the trend on the emerging markets is expected to remain positive, although at a lower level than before," it said.

Earnings before interest and tax rose to 1.75 billion crowns ($275 million) from a year-earlier 1.63 billion against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.71 billion.

Assa repeated a long-term outlook for accelerating growth and increasing profitability on growing demand. "Organic sales growth is expected to continue at a good rate. The operating margin (EBIT) and operating cash flow are expected to develop well," it said.

($1 = 6.370 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)