STOCKHOLM, July 27 Assa Abloy, the
world's biggest lock maker, posted a rise in second-quarter
operating profit on Friday that roughly matched expectations and
stood by an outlook for a weak global economy this year and weak
growth in mature markets.
Earnings before interest and tax stood at 1.89 billion
Swedish crowns ($275.2 million) against a year-earlier 1.62
billion and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for
1.85 billion.
"The world economy is forecast to remain weak for the rest of
the year. On the mature markets stable economic development with
unchanged weak growth is expected, while economic growth on the
new markets is expected to be less strong than last year," the
company said in a statement.
($1 = 6.8670 Swedish crowns)
