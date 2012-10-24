* WikiLeaks' founder locked up in embassy since June
* Said to be living cramped life, eats mostly take-out food
By Steve Gutterman and Maria Golovnina
MOSCOW/LONDON, Oct 24 Ecuador is worried about
the health of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and has asked
Britain to guarantee him safe passage from its London embassy to
hospital if he needs medical treatment, a senior Ecuadorean
diplomat said in Moscow.
Assange, an Australian, has been holed up inside Ecuador's
embassy in central London since June to avoid extradition to
Sweden to face rape and sexual assault allegations.
British authorities say Assange will be arrested if he sets
foot outside the embassy. The apartment building, located just
behind London's famed Harrods department store, is under
constant police surveillance.
"Assange has grown noticeably thinner, and we are very
concerned about his health," Voice of Russia radio quoted Vice
Foreign Minister Marco Albuja Martinez as saying in comments
confirmed by the Ecuadorean embassy in Moscow.
"If he falls ill, we will have to choose between two
alternatives: to treat Assange in the embassy or hospitalise
him," Albuja Martinez said. "This is a very serious situation
and it can affect Assange's human rights."
Later on Wednesday, Ecuador's Foreign Minister Ricardo
Patino told reporters in Quito that while he does not know if
Assange has any medical problems, he is worried about his health
as time goes on.
"It's obvious that his health will deteriorate and we don't
have a protocol, we don't have the necessary conditions" to deal
with a possible health emergency, Patino said.
Ecuador has asked the British Foreign Office for a document
that would enable Assange to enter hospital safely if necessary
and return to the embassy with refugee status.
"I still haven't had a response from Britain to see what we
do if Mr. Julian Assange has an emergency ... . At this point,
the threat that they will arrest him if he sets foot outside the
embassy still stands," Patino said, adding that Assange is
"suffering."
Assange is said to be living a cramped life inside the
embassy. He eats mostly take-out food and uses a treadmill to
burn off energy and a vitamin D lamp to make up for the lack of
sunlight.
In late August, the former computer hacker said he expected
to wait six months to a year for a deal that would allow him to
leave the embassy.
The Foreign Office said it was unaware of Assange's health
problems.
"Ecuador have not told us that Mr Assange is ill. However,
were they to do so, we would consider the matter," said a
Foreign Office spokesman.
Ecuador granted Assange asylum in August and said it shared
his fears that he could face charges in the United States over
the publication by WikiLeaks in 2010 of thousands of secret U.S.
diplomatic cables.
When he appeared on a balcony of the building to address
supporters in August, Assange appeared tanned and in good
health. But a BBC reporter who saw him recently described him as
"a very pale man" in a story broadcast on Sunday.
Assange, 41, broke the conditions of his bail when he
entered the embassy after running out of legal options to avoid
being sent to Sweden.
Speaking about the safe passage request he said Ecuador had
lodged with the Foreign Office, Albuja Martinez said his country
was pleased that Britain "did not reject it outright".
"We will not put pressure on them and will patiently await
an answer, so that Assange can receive medical treatment if
necessary," he was quoted as saying in Moscow.