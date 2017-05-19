May 19 Swedish prosecutors have dropped an
investigation of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over a rape
allegation, but British police said he would still be arrested
if he left the Ecuadorean embassy in London where he has been
holed up.
The following is a timeline of the most important events
surrounding the case and WikiLeaks:
June 7, 2010 - The U.S. military says Army Specialist
Bradley Manning, who was deployed to Baghdad, has been arrested
in connection with the release of a classified video showing a
2007 U.S. helicopter attack that killed a dozen people,
including two Reuters news staff, in the Iraqi capital. Accused
of leaking government files to the anti-secrecy website
WikiLeaks and of aiding the enemy - identified as al Qaeda -
Manning faces a court-martial in September 2012.
July 25 - More than 91,000 documents, most of them secret
U.S. military reports about the war in Afghanistan, are released
by WikiLeaks.org. In October, WikiLeaks releases another 400,000
classified military files chronicling the war in Iraq from 2004
to 2009, the largest leak of its kind in U.S. military history.
Nov. 18 - A Swedish court orders Assange's detention due to
an investigation by a Swedish prosecutor into allegations
against him of rape, sexual molestation and unlawful coercion.
Nov. 28 - WikiLeaks releases thousands of U.S. diplomatic
cables that include candid views of foreign leaders and blunt
assessments of security threats.
Dec. 7 - Assange is arrested by British police on a European
warrant issued by Sweden and held in jail after a judge refuses
to grant bail. Bail, set at 200,000 pounds, is eventually
granted on Dec. 16.
Aug. 25, 2011 - WikiLeaks releases thousands of previously
unpublished U.S. diplomatic cables from its cache of more than
250,000 State Department reports.
Oct. 24 - Assange says WikiLeaks will have to stop
publishing secret cables and devote itself to fund-raising.
Nov. 2 - Britain's High Court rules Assange should be
extradited to Sweden. A month later, Assange is given permission
to appeal. However, the court backs Assange's extradition to
Sweden in May 2012 over alleged sex crimes. Assange appeals in
June, but it is rejected.
June 19, 2012- Assange takes refuge in Ecuador's embassy in
London and asks for political asylum to avoid extradition to
Sweden. Police say the next day he faces arrest for breaking the
conditions of his bail.
Aug. 16 - Ecuador grants Assange political asylum.
Nov. 20, 2014 - A Swedish appeals court upholds a lower
court's rejection of an appeal by Assange to revoke the
detention order, but called on prosecutors to make more effort
to question him.
March 13, 2015 - After years of insisting Assange must go to
Stockholm for questioning, Swedish prosecutors said they want to
interview him at Ecuador's London embassy.
May 11 - The Swedish Supreme Court also upholds the decision
to reject Assange's appeal to revoke the detention order.
Aug. 13 - Swedish prosecutors drop investigations into the
allegations of sexual assault against Assange because they had
run out of time to bring charges but continue with
investigations over the rape allegation.
Sept. 16, 2016 - A Swedish appeals court turns down another
request by Assange to review the detention order.
Nov. 14-15 - Assange is interviewed at the Ecuadorian
embassy in London. A Swedish prosecutor posed the questions
through an Ecuadorian prosecutor.
Jan. 5, 2017 - Swedish prosecutors say they have received a
transcript of the November questioning.
March 17 - Federal prosecutors in Alexandria, Virginia, have
expanded a long-running grand jury investigation into WikiLeaks.
April 2 - Lenin Moreno wins Ecuador's presidential election.
His conservative opponent had vowed to remove Assange from the
embassy.
April 13 - CIA Director Mike Pompeo calls WikiLeaks a
"hostile intelligence service", using his first public speech as
spy agency chief to denounce leakers who have plagued U.S.
intelligence.
May 3 - Assange's lawyer again requests a Swedish court to
rescind the detention order.
May 19 - Swedish prosecutors say they are dropping their
investigation into Assange over the rape allegation, saying
there were no further avenues to pursue to take the
investigation forward. London police say he will still be
arrested if he leaves the embassy building.
