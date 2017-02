(Text from ratings agency)

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 22 Malaysian Rating Corp (MARC) has withdrawn its rating of AAAIS on Assar Chemicals Sdn Bhd's (ACSB) 150.0 million ringgit Serial Sukuk Musyarakah (Sukuk) with immediate effect.

The rating withdrawal follows the full redemption of outstanding Sukuk on August 2, 2011 and cancellation of the facility, as confirmed by the facility agent, RHB Investment Bank Berhad.