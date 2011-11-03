* 69 pct of shareholders back buyback in second attempt
* Shares unmoved after vote
(Adds shares, background)
WARSAW Nov 3 Asseco Poland , Eastern
Europe's top software maker, secured its shareholders' backing
on Thursday for a buyback of up to 450 million zlotys ($142.13
million) worth of its shares after failing to get a green light
two months ago.
Nearly 69 percent of shareholders present voted for the
motion that needed two-thirds of the votes to pass.
In September, the group, which focuses on software solutions
for companies, banks and government agencies, narrowly failed to
win shareholder approval to buy back as much as a third of its
shares over the next five years.
Some shareholders said at the time they were concerned over
the long time span of the buyback.
After the shareholder rejection, Chief Executive Adam Goral
told Reuters Asseco planned to spend some 300 million zlotys on
an acquisition in Poland and to boost next year's dividend.
The buyback plans helped breathe new life into Asseco
shares, which had shed as much as 30 percent this year on
concerns of stalled growth, but are currently down 9 percent.
Asseco shares gained 0.5 percent by 1320 GMT, while Warsaw's
main WIG20 index jumped 2.5 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect Asseco's third-quarter net
profit to fall by a fifth.
($1 = 3.166 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)