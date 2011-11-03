* 69 pct of shareholders back buyback in second attempt

* Shares unmoved after vote (Adds shares, background)

WARSAW Nov 3 Asseco Poland , Eastern Europe's top software maker, secured its shareholders' backing on Thursday for a buyback of up to 450 million zlotys ($142.13 million) worth of its shares after failing to get a green light two months ago.

Nearly 69 percent of shareholders present voted for the motion that needed two-thirds of the votes to pass.

In September, the group, which focuses on software solutions for companies, banks and government agencies, narrowly failed to win shareholder approval to buy back as much as a third of its shares over the next five years.

Some shareholders said at the time they were concerned over the long time span of the buyback.

After the shareholder rejection, Chief Executive Adam Goral told Reuters Asseco planned to spend some 300 million zlotys on an acquisition in Poland and to boost next year's dividend.

The buyback plans helped breathe new life into Asseco shares, which had shed as much as 30 percent this year on concerns of stalled growth, but are currently down 9 percent.

Asseco shares gained 0.5 percent by 1320 GMT, while Warsaw's main WIG20 index jumped 2.5 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect Asseco's third-quarter net profit to fall by a fifth. ($1 = 3.166 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)