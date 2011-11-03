WARSAW Nov 3 Asseco Poland , Eastern Europe's top software maker, secured its shareholders' backing on Thursday for a buyback of up to 450 million zlotys ($142.13 million) of its shares after failing to get a green light two months ago.

Nearly 69 percent of shareholders present voted for the motion, which needed a two-thirds of the votes to pass.

In September, the group, which focuses on software solutions for companies, banks and government agencies, narrowly failed to win shareholder approval to buy back as much as a third of its shares over the next five years. ($1 = 3.166 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)