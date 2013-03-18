Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW, March 18 Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland will propose a 200 million zlotys ($63 million)dividend from last year's earnings, or 2.41 zlotys per share, the company said on Monday.
Asseco's 2012 net profit stood at 370 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.1714 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)