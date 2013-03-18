WARSAW, March 18 Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland reported a 7 percent fall in 2012 net earnings on Monday due to lower margins, although the figure was better than expected.

The company, which had built up its position by snapping up rivals around Europe, said its net profit last year stood at 370 million zlotys ($116.67 million) compared to 355 million expected by analysts.

Its earnings in the last three months of last year stood at 92 million zlotys, according to Reuters calculations. ($1 = 3.1714 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)