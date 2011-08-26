WARSAW Aug 26 Asseco Poland , Eastern Europe's top software maker, posted a 22 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, with tighter margins from acquired companies and completion of some lucrative deals taking their toll.

The blue-chip company said on Friday it booked a bottom line of 86 million zlotys ($29.6 mln), compared with the 85 million seen in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 2.908 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Dan Lalor)