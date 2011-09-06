* ING pension fund rejected motion

WARSAW, Sept 6 Asseco Poland , Eastern Europe's top software group, failed to win the required shareholder support for a proposed $330 million share buyback on Tuesday after one of its main investors rejected the move.

Asseco shares were down 4.1 percent to 39.33 zlotys at 1233 GMT, their lowest level in a week after the vote at an extraordinary shareholder meeting.

The company's management, seeking permission to buy back as much as a third of its shares, failed to win the required backing of two thirds of voting shareholders.

"We voted against the buyback plan," Ewa Radkowska-Swieton, head of portfolio management at ING pension fund, which has a 7.2 percent stake in Asseco, told Reuters.

Some investors were concerned Asseco would be able to conduct the buyback over a five-year span.

Hurt by concern that a shopping spree to turn Asseco into one of Europe's top software groups was not yielding all of the promised benefits, the stock has shed 23 percent of its value this year after losing 16 percent in 2010.

The company, which focuses on software solutions for companies, banks and government agencies, has a market capitalisation of about $1 billion. ($1 = 2.987 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Chris Borowski; Editing by Dan Lalor)