WARSAW, Sept 6 Asseco Poland , Eastern Europe's top software group, failed to win the required shareholder support for a proposed share buyback, an official running an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Tuesday said.

Asseco, which was seeking permission to buy back as much as a third of its shares, came close to but failed to win the required backing of two-thirds of the voting shareholders.

Asseco shares shed 2.5 percent by 1037 GMT. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat)