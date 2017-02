WARSAW Oct 7 Poland's top software group Asseco Poland wants to spend up to 450 million zlotys ($137.7 million )to buy back its own shares, proposals for upcoming shareholder meeting showed on Friday.

In September Asseco narrowly failed to win permission from its shareholders to buy back as much as a third of its shares. ($1 = 3.269 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)