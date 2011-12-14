WARSAW Dec 14 Eastern Europe's largest software maker Asseco Poland is on the look out for a big takeover target to further expand its group, Asseco's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We are ready for a very big acquisition. Today we are analysing 40 companies," CEO Adam Goral told reporters. "We have a view to grow in one big leap." (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)