BRIEF-Drax Group looking to buy some distressed pellet plants in U.S.
* Process for potential acquisition of distressed pellet plants
WARSAW Feb 9 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest software maker, said on Thursday it was again considering listing on the Nasdaq after dropping a similar plan in March, when it said it did not need the funding.
"We have prepared an analysis, which states that (a Nasdaq listing) is worth it," Chief Executive Adam Goral said.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds detail, updates prces)