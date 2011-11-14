WARSAW Nov 14 Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland has seen its backlog rise 144 percent year-on-year to 4.655 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion) at the end of the third quarter, Chief Executive Adam Goral said on Monday.

The jump was partially achieved thanks to Asseco's purchase of Israeli rival Formula Systems last year for $145 million to tap business in Israel, Canada, Japan and the United States. ($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)