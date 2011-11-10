WARSAW Nov 10 Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland reported a smaller-than-expected 2 percent fall in third-quarter net profit after its high-yielding contract for Poland's top bank PKO BP came to an end.

The group, which has built its position in recent years on a takeover spree around Europe, booked a bottom line of 107.8 million zlotys ($33.2 million), compared with 88 million seen in a Reuters poll.

Asseco's takeover drive has cooled down after it secured control of Israeli rival Formula Systems last year for $145 million to tap business in Israel, Canada, Japan and the United States.

The group's takeovers have widened its client base from the original banking industry and helped it weather the worst of the recent financial storms. Even so, margins suffered, especially at its foreign units.

Earlier this month, Asseco, which focuses on software solutions for companies, banks and government agencies, won its shareholders' approval for an up 450 million zloty share buyback, moving to put a cap on falling shares. ($1 = 3.249 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)