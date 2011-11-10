WARSAW Nov 10 Eastern Europe's top
software maker Asseco Poland reported a
smaller-than-expected 2 percent fall in third-quarter net profit
after its high-yielding contract for Poland's top bank PKO BP
came to an end.
The group, which has built its position in recent years on a
takeover spree around Europe, booked a bottom line of 107.8
million zlotys ($33.2 million), compared with 88 million seen in
a Reuters poll.
Asseco's takeover drive has cooled down after it secured
control of Israeli rival Formula Systems last
year for $145 million to tap business in Israel, Canada, Japan
and the United States.
The group's takeovers have widened its client base from the
original banking industry and helped it weather the worst of the
recent financial storms. Even so, margins suffered, especially
at its foreign units.
Earlier this month, Asseco, which focuses on software
solutions for companies, banks and government agencies, won its
shareholders' approval for an up 450 million zloty share
buyback, moving to put a cap on falling shares.
($1 = 3.249 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing
by Jon Loades-Carter)