* Asseco bids 21 zlotys/share, 2 pct premium
* Sygnity shares jump 6.2 pct
* Biggest Sygnity shareholder says offer too low
(Adds shareholder, Asseco quote, details)
WARSAW, Feb 22 Asseco Poland,
Eastern Europe's top software group, offered on Wednesday to buy
smaller local rival Sygnity for 250 million zlotys
($79.4 million) to boost its leading position on the Polish
market.
Asseco, which has built up its position through a series of
acquisitions in recent years, announced a tender for all of
Sygnity shares at 21 zlotys each, a 2 percent premium to their
closing price on Tuesday.
Investment fund Legg Mason, Sygnity's biggest shareholder
with a 12.5 percent stake, said the price offered was too low.
"I don't think this is a price at which the tender will
succeed, considering that Sygnity is a company that after
difficult years has turned the corner," Legg Mason's management
board member Piotr Rzezniczak told Reuters.
Shares in Sygnity, which reversed a string of five
consecutive annual losses last year, rose 6.2 percent to 21.75
zlotys in early trade. The rise suggests investors may be
expecting a sweetened offer or a second bidder.
Asseco said the combination would allow it to better compete
in its home market with global IT leaders, including HP,
Oracle and IBM.
"The company's management is convinced that co-operation
with Sygnity would strengthen Asseco's position on the banking,
public administration, energy and corporate markets," Asseco
said.
PKO BP brokerage is managing the offer, which will run
between March 12 and April 10.
($1 = 3.1496 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski and Filip Kochan; Editing by Erica
Billingham)