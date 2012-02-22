* Asseco bids 21 zlotys/share, 2 pct premium

* Sygnity shares jump 6.2 pct

* Biggest Sygnity shareholder says offer too low (Adds shareholder, Asseco quote, details)

WARSAW, Feb 22 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's top software group, offered on Wednesday to buy smaller local rival Sygnity for 250 million zlotys ($79.4 million) to boost its leading position on the Polish market.

Asseco, which has built up its position through a series of acquisitions in recent years, announced a tender for all of Sygnity shares at 21 zlotys each, a 2 percent premium to their closing price on Tuesday.

Investment fund Legg Mason, Sygnity's biggest shareholder with a 12.5 percent stake, said the price offered was too low.

"I don't think this is a price at which the tender will succeed, considering that Sygnity is a company that after difficult years has turned the corner," Legg Mason's management board member Piotr Rzezniczak told Reuters.

Shares in Sygnity, which reversed a string of five consecutive annual losses last year, rose 6.2 percent to 21.75 zlotys in early trade. The rise suggests investors may be expecting a sweetened offer or a second bidder.

Asseco said the combination would allow it to better compete in its home market with global IT leaders, including HP, Oracle and IBM.

"The company's management is convinced that co-operation with Sygnity would strengthen Asseco's position on the banking, public administration, energy and corporate markets," Asseco said.

PKO BP brokerage is managing the offer, which will run between March 12 and April 10. ($1 = 3.1496 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Filip Kochan; Editing by Erica Billingham)