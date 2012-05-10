UPDATE 3-EDF targets positive cash flow ahead of French, UK nuclear projects
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
WARSAW May 10 Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland has extended its bid to buy local rival Sygnity until May 25, its second extension, because the potential deal is still pending regulatory approval, the company said on Thursday.
In February, Asseco offered Sygnity shareholders 250 million zlotys ($76.27 million) or 21 zlotys per share, giving them until April 10 to answer. It extended the deadline last month until May 10.
Sygnity has been trying to fend off the hostile bid, saying it was too low and that it was in talks with two unidentified strategic investors, while Asseco vowed not to raise its offer.
Asseco, which has built its position through a series of acquisitions around Europe in recent years, sees the combination as a better way to take on global IT leaders, including HP , Oracle and IBM in its home market. ($1 = 3.2776 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Chris Borowski; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
MOSCOW, Feb 14 The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, will visit Moscow for talks on Feb. 16, RIA news agency quoted Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.
PARIS, Feb 14 France honoured the A380 superjumbo with a place in its national aerospace museum on Tuesday, granting it equal status with the Boeing 747 even as questions pile up over the future of the industry's biggest jets.