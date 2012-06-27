WARSAW, June 27 Eastern Europe's top software maker, Asseco Poland, has extended the deadline for its bid to buy local rival Sygnity for the fourth and last time to July 9, the company said on Wednesday.

In February, Asseco offered Sygnity shareholders 250 million zlotys ($73.25 million) or 21 zlotys per share, giving them until April 10 to answer. It then extended the deadline several times, with the last deadline coming in on Wednesday.

Sygnity has been trying to fend off the hostile bid, saying it was too low and that it was in talks with two unidentified strategic investors, while Asseco vowed not to raise its offer.

Asseco, which has built its position through a series of acquisitions around Europe in recent years, sees the combination as a better way to take on global IT leaders, including HP , Oracle and IBM in its home market.

($1 = 3.4128 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Matt Driskill)