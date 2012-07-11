WARSAW, July 11 Polish antimonopoly regulator UOKiK gave its assent on Wednesday for eastern Europe's No.1 software maker Asseco Poland to buy local rival Sygnity, two days after Asseco's offer expired.

The regulator's decision holds for two years.

Asseco said on Monday its 250 million zloty ($73.2 million) bid had failed for the same reason it was extended many times since it was launched in February - lack of regulatory backing.

Sygnity has been trying to fend off the bid, saying it was too low and that it was in talks with two unidentified strategic investors, while Asseco vowed not to raise its offer. ($1 = 3.4165 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)