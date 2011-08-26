(Adds background, detail)

WARSAW Aug 26 Asseco Poland , Eastern Europe's top software maker, met forecasts with a 22 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, as margins slipped in some of its overseas acquisitions.

The company, which ranks itself No.5 on the continent, said it made a net profit of 86 million zlotys ($29.6 million), compared with 110 million a year earlier and close to the 85 million zloty forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Asseco, which has been on a takeover spree in recent years, is still on the lookout for big buys after securing control of Israeli rival Formula Systems last year for $145 million to tap business in Israel, Canada, Japan and the United States.

The group's takeovers have widened its client base from the original banking industry and helped it weather the worst of the recent financial storms. Even so, margins suffered, especially at its foreign units.

Asseco is also planning a 600 million zloty share buyback. ($1 = 2.908 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman)