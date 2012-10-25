* Janus, Franklin revenues decline in September quarter
* Analyst cites shift away from equities to lower-fee bond
products
* Shares of Janus and Franklin fall
By Ross Kerber
Oct 25 Two big asset managers reported quarterly
revenue declines on Thursday as investors moved into lower-fee
fixed-income funds.
Janus Capital Group said its third-quarter revenue
had fallen 12 percent to $209 million, mostly because it had
added more performance fees for its mutual funds.
Also on Thursday, Franklin Resources Inc reported a
1 percent dip in quarterly operating revenue to $1.82 billion.
Lower investment management fees were the main reason for the
decline.
Both figures were striking because fund companies' results
traditionally have matched changes in U.S. stock indexes, which
have risen in the past year. Both Janus and Franklin reported
higher assets under management than they did for the previous
quarter and the year-earlier period.
But with bond funds drawing more investor interest after the
financial crisis, stock index gains may not provide the growth
they once did.
One reason for the lower revenue, at least for Janus, was a
shift by investors into fixed-income products, which tend to
carry lower fees, and away from the traditional high-fee equity
funds that once propelled the company's results, Gabelli & Co
analyst Macrae Sykes said.
Although investors withdrew $2 billion from Janus funds
overall during the quarter, the company reported net sales of $1
billion of its fixed-income products.
"There's always pressure on fees, but the impact now ... is
the money flowing more into the fixed-income side," Sykes said.
Janus also has begun using more fees tied to the performance
of its funds. With many funds trailing peers, the fee structure
lowered revenue by $20.9 million in the quarter, compared with a
reduction of $3.1 million in the year-earlier period.
The story was similar at Franklin. The company reported $2.9
billion in net new flows of investor cash. The flows were driven
by money that investors put into Franklin's bond funds, while
they withdrew cash from its global and domestic equity funds.
Shares of Franklin were down 1.9 percent at $126.00 in
midday trading, while Janus fell 2.4 percent to $8.20.
Denver-based Janus reported net income of $25.1 million, or
14 cents per share, down from $27.4 million, or 15 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The profit met analysts' average estimate of 14 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
San Mateo, California-based Franklin said net income had
risen to $492.1 million, or $2.31 per share, in the fourth
quarter ended Sept. 30 from $416 million, or $1.88 per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $2.30 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.