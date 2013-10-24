By Ross Kerber
BOSTON Oct 24 Investors pulled billions of
dollars out of several large asset managers in the third
quarter, the firms said on Thursday, reflecting increasing
caution among institutional clients.
Customers withdrew more money than they added for a variety
of reasons among the firms, which include T. Rowe Price Group
Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Janus Capital
Group Inc, and at Federated Investors Inc.
But taken together the flow patterns could mean
institutional investors are growing more cautious after years of
healthy markets, said Jason O'Connell, director of research for
Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, which owns Franklin
Resources shares.
"Institutions, after this run, may be pulling in the reins a
little," he said.
Shares of T. Rowe Price fell 3 percent to close at $75.46 in
trading on Thursday, while Franklin Resources rose less than 1
percent to close at $54.48. Janus rose 4 percent to close at
$9.54 after the company's outflows were less than some analysts
had expected. Federated reported results after trading ended.
T. Rowe Price Chief Executive Officer James Kennedy said his
company's outflows partly reflected how some larger investors
had stepped back from equity funds, despite good performance.
"What we're seeing is a number of institutions have been
de-risking, repositioning to a more conservative stance,"
Kennedy said in an interview. "As they de-risk, we lose more."
In contrast, he said, individual investors have been moving
money out of money market funds and into stock and bond funds,
and continue to put money into retirement accounts.
"You have two different trends: institutions pulling in
their horns and individuals stepping out on the risk curve,"
Kennedy said.
Gabelli & Co analyst Mac Sykes said volatile stock markets
in recent months also helped drive the outflows, as did
continued political uncertainty in Washington even before this
month's debt-ceiling showdown. "The perceptions around
Washington didn't help," Sykes said.
Analysts focus on flow data because asset managers' revenue
and profits are closely tied to market indexes not under their
control.
During the quarter, all the firms reported higher assets
under management because market gains offset outflows.
T. Rowe Price of Baltimore reported assets under management
of $647.2 billion at Sept. 30. Market gains of $40.6 billion far
exceeded net cash outflows $7.4 billion during the quarter.
Franklin Resources of San Mateo, California, reported total
assets under management of $844.7 billion. Market gains of $33.1
billion offset outflows of $2.7 billion in the September
quarter.
Janus Capital's assets under management were $166.7 billion,
with market gains of $10.3 billion and net outflows of $4.2
billion from funds, excluding money funds. Unlike the two larger
companies, Denver-based Janus has reported a long string of
quarterly outflows tied to performance challenges.
Federated of Pittsburgh reported total assets of $366.7
billion at September 30, including $90.3 billion in stock and
bond portfolios and the rest largely in money-market funds and
separate accounts. Market gains added $2.4 billion to the stock
and bond portfolios, but outflows from them totaled $863
million.