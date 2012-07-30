BRIEF-Greg Creed joins Whirlpool Corp board of directors
* Greg Creed joins Whirlpool corp board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 EPS $0.12 vs est $0.10
* Q2 rev up 7 pct
* Q2 cash collections up 3 pct
July 30 Debt buyer and manager Asset Acceptance Capital Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by growth in cash collections.
Net income remained flat in comparison with the year-ago quarter at $3.7 million, or 12 cents per share.
Revenue rose about 7 percent to $58.7 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 10 cents per share on revenue of $59.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Companies like Asset Acceptance Capital Corp earn their income by buying bad debt from credit originators at a low cost and recovering the outstanding debt directly from the customers.
Cash collections for the second quarter rose 3 percent to $91.9 million.
Shares of the Warren, Michigan-based company closed at $6.00 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Greg Creed joins Whirlpool corp board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announce appointment of Brian Zatarain as chief executive officer, effective February 17, 2017, replacing Cristiano Melcher
* Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: