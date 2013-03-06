March 6 Debt collector Encore Capital Group Inc has agreed to buy Asset Acceptance Capital Corp for $200 million to strengthen its position in a highly fragmented industry.

Encore's offer of $6.50 per share represents a premium of 13 percent to Asset Acceptance's Tuesday closing price.

Warren, Michigan-based Asset Acceptance buys individual consumer accounts, including credit card, telecommunications, and consumer loans.

Its shareholders will have the option to receive their consideration in cash or Encore stock or a combination of both.

Encore bought Propel Financial, a tax lien company, for $187 million in May last year.

Encore shares closed at $30.07 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.