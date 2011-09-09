(Corrects paragraphs 1 through 3 to fix typo, add dropped word and remove redundancy)

Sept 9 AssetCo Plc , the owner of London's fire engines, said it was considering the sale of its UK businesses and shifting base to the United Arab Emirates among several proposals aimed at putting the debt-laden company back on its feet.

The company, which provides equipment to the Lincoln Fire & Rescue Service, said it was also weighing a refinancing which could include a share sale to raise 14 million pounds, exchange preference shares for ordinary shares and a 1 for 1,000 share consolidation.

AssetCo said it would appoint new auditors in the light of proposals and change its year end from March 31 to September 30.

The company also said that trading in its London-listed shares had been temporarily suspended until the audited accounts till the end of this month were published.

AssetCo said its UK units would be restructured, disposed of or wound up. These units include London Group and Lincoln Fire & Rescue Service, both of which could be put on the block, the company said in a statement.

A company spokeswoman told Reuters that the proceeds from the share issue and the sale of its UK assets would be used to reduce its net debt by 60 million pounds to about 42 million pounds.

AssetCo said it would also use the proceeds of the share sale to pursue contract opportunities in the UAE.

In July, AssetCo was in advanced stages of offer talks with Bahrain-based Islamic investment firm Arcapita , two people familiar with the matter said.

AssetCo, which has been trying to raise funds after delays related to its balance sheet restructuring left it cash strapped, later that month said its major stakeholders had offered to inject 10 million pounds in equity.

Espirito Santo are acting as AssetCo's financial adviser. (Reporting by Juhi Arora and Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)