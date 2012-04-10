* Reported rev for 2010 reduced by 18.6 mln stg
* Restates 2010 oper profit to show oper loss
April 10 AssetCo Plc, the owner of
London's fire engines, said it had restated its accounts for
2010 after the company discovered "significant" overstatement of
profits and assets.
"It is regretful that due principally to a serious failure
of management and internal financial controls ... there were
significant overstatement of profits and assets in the financial
accounts for the year," the company said in a statement.
Following the restatement, the company's reported revenue
for 2010 was reduced by 18.6 million pounds ($29.5 million) to
26.2 million pounds, while what was reported as an operating
profit was restated to show an operating loss of 11.4 million
pounds.
The company, which has operations in the UK and the United
Arab Emirates, has struggled with debt and in September last
year raised 14 million pounds in capital together with agreeing
a write down of debt with banks.
This allowed AssetCo to ring-fence its more stable UAE
business from the liabilities of its UK operations.
Trading in the company's London-listed shares has been
suspended since September as it changed its year-end from March
31 to Sept. 30.
($1 = 0.6305 British pounds)
