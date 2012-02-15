Feb 15 The number of mergers and
acquisitions in the asset management industry rose modestly in
2011, held back by falling buyer confidence in the last half of
the year, according to a report released on Wednesday by Sandler
O'Neill and Partners.
The level of mergers-and-acquisitions activity in 2012 is
likely to be little changed from last year as financial and
political uncertainties persist, the report said.
"When you look at the public equity markets, the M&A market
acted much the same," Sandler O'Neill managing director Aaron
Dorr said in an interview, referring to the retreat in market
confidence that peaked last August.
"In the second half of last year, buyers pulled in their
horns a bit and we saw less activity than in the first half," he
said. "Potential buyers of business are also emotionally subject
to the volatility of the markets. It's easy to lose your
conviction, and you need conviction."
There were 132 asset management transactions in 2011, a
small uptick from the 128 deals transacted in 2010, but still
down from the 148 transactions in 2009.
Aggregate assets under management transacted totaled $1.3
trillion in 2011, a roughly 30 percent increase from 2010 when
they totaled $992 billion.
Most of those transactions were "more tactical than
transformational" the report said, with more tuck-in
acquisitions than mega deals as many corporate buyers were
unwilling to make aggressive wagers because of volatile markets.
The five largest transactions, as measured by assets under
management, were minority stake acquisitions, with two of the
five being management teams investing in themselves via a
buyout.
The largest deal of the year in the asset management
industry in 2011 was Neuberger Berman's agreement to purchase
the remaining ownership held by the Lehman Brothers estate.
In 2012, buyers unconstrained by capital, regulatory and
reputational burdens will likely be the dominant acquirers of
asset management firms as they seek opportunities to diversify
and globalize their businesses, the report said.
U.S. parties, which were the most active sellers and
acquirers of asset management companies in 2011, will likely
take the dominant share of deal activity again in 2012.
"The U.S. market is by a multiple the largest in asset
management, with the largest number of asset managers," Dorr
said.
(Reporting By Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)