By Ross Kerber and Aaron Pressman
July 26 Four of the largest U.S. money managers
reported sharp declines in second-quarter earnings on Thursday,
as volatile markets and fleeing customers cut into their fee
income.
The decline was steepest at Denver-based Janus Capital Group
Inc, which remains mired in a multiyear trend of lagging
fund performance and customer withdrawals. The company's shares
lost 2.6 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Net income of $23.4 million was down 44 percent from a year
earlier. And the 13 cent per share profit was a penny less than
analysts, on average, had expected according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S, due to higher-than-anticipated customer outflows of
$3.9 billion from long-term funds.
"It looks pretty messy," said Sandler O'Neill analyst
Michael Kim, who had expected outflows of about $2 billion.
Total assets under management at Janus fell to $152.4
billion on June 30, down 7 percent during the quarter and 10
percent from a year earlier.
Most of the industry fared poorly in one of the toughest
quarters for money managers since the financial crisis ended.
Beset by fears of debt defaults in Europe and an economic
slowdown in the United States and China, investors drove the
MSCI All Country Index down 6.4 percent in the
second quarter while the Standard & Poor's 500 lost 2.8
percent.
And that prompted many investors to withdraw and wait for
the chaos to subside, particularly from stock funds, the
category that tends to provides the highest fees to managers.
"SHARP TURNAROUND"
That hit profits at Invesco Ltd, the largest manager
reporting results on Thursday. Net income attributable to common
shareholders declined 16 percent from a year earlier.
Atlanta-based Invesco said its per-share profit adjusted to
exclude some items was 41 cents, 2 cents less than analysts had
expected.
During the quarter, customers yanked a total of $8.3
billion, including $4.9 billion from higher-fee, long-term
funds, Invesco said. Assets under management at the end of the
quarter totaled $646.6 billion, down 1 percent from a year ago.
"In this uncertain climate, investors naturally were seeking
safe havens and acting defensively," Invesco Chief Executive
Officer Martin Flanagan said on a call with analysts.
But in July, the company had a "sharp turnaround," Flanagan
said, with customer inflows into various funds, including real
estate, bank loans and international growth equity products.
"Frankly, you can see the end of the tunnel and, looking out
to next year, a pretty good outlook," he said.
That helped rally Invesco shares, which closed up 2.1
percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Invesco's second-quarter outflows were "not the end of the
world given the company's solid and consistent performance
records, (and) resilient investment management fees," Nomura
analyst Glenn Schorr wrote in a note to investors.
Janus Chief Executive Officer Richard Weil struck a more
pessimistic note on his call with analysts.
"With extreme market volatility and ... not such great
results in equity markets more broadly, a lot of investors are
scared, and they're either doing nothing, or pulling back from
equities," Weil said.
Profits at smaller Waddell & Reed Financial, based
in Overland Park, Kansas, dropped 17 percent to $41.7 million.
Adjusted per-share profit of 52 cents matched the average
analyts estimate.
Customers added to Waddell funds during the quarter, though
at a slower pace than in the same quarter a year ago.
Second-quarter inflows totaled $376 million, down from $1.7
billion a year earlier. Total assets declined 3 percent from
last year to $89 billion. Shares gained 2.4 percent.
FEDERATED INVESTORS
At Pittsburgh-based Federated Investors,
second-quarter profits dropped only 5 percent to $40.4 million.
As one of the largest manager of U.S. money market funds,
Federated had less to lose in the stock market turmoil.
Total assets of $355.9 billion as of June 30 included $265.5
billion of money market funds. Customers added $2 billion to
long-term funds, Federated said.
Shares of Federated gained 1 percent during the day in
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Overall, the reports were similar to competitor T. Rowe
Price Group Inc's a day earlier. On Wednesday, T. Rowe
reported slightly lower-than-expected quarterly earnings as well
as outflows from institutional investors, but it had a net
inflow of $4.7 billion overall, because retail customers put
money into its funds.
And the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc
, said last week that its second-quarter profit dropped
11 percent. The $3.5 trillion firm said declining markets had
cut $76.8 billion from the value of its assets in the second
quarter. Still, BlackRock reported customers had added $3.8
billion to its funds.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Leslie Gevirtz)