April 5 Huatai Securities Co Ltd is seeking to acquire U.S. asset management software maker AssetMark Inc for as much as $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest example of a Chinese company taking an interest in U.S. businesses.

A deal for AssetMark could be the biggest Chinese investment in the U.S. financial services sector since Anbang Insurance Group Co's $1.6 billion agreement in November to acquire Fidelity & Guaranty Life.

Huatai is facing competition from private equity firms an auction for AssetMark, including a Chinese buyout firm, the people said this week. A winner in the bidding process is expected as early as this month, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential. AssetMark declined to comment, while Huatai did not respond to a request for comment.

AssetMark, based in Concord, California, provides asset management software to investment managers, broker dealers and investors, which collectively manage more than $28.5 billion on its platforms.

In 2013 private equity firms Genstar Capital LLC and Aquiline Capital Partners acquired Genworth Financial Inc's wealth management business, which later became AssetMark.

