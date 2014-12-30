LONDON Dec 30 Chinese economic growth may be
cooling but Shanghai shares were the best returning investment
in 2014.
Anyone who bought A-shares listed in Shanghai at the
start of 2014 would be sitting on a 45.9 percent gain on a total
return basis in dollar terms.
Next best among major assets tracked in this graphic link.reuters.com/puf73w
is the S&P 500 U.S. stocks index, returning 15.4 percent
after hitting a new record high on Monday.
Recent gains were fuelled by strong economic data and a
commitment by the Federal Reserve to be "patient" about raising
interest rates.
In contrast, European shares, excluding Britain,
lost 6.3 percent.
But the big loser was Brent crude oil, which has
been hammered by a supply glut and signs of slowing demand in
major economies. It hit a 5 1/2-year low under $57 a barrel on
Tuesday and has lost nearly half its value over the year.
Among other commodities, which are non-yielding assets, gold
is down 1.8 percent despite its safe-haven status.
Copper, which traded near 4 1/2-year lows on Tuesday on concerns
about slowing demand in China, is off 13.6 percent. The Thomson
Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index is down 16.7 percent.
In fixed income, U.S. 10-year Treasuries
returned 10.4 percent, while relatively high-yielding 10-year
Italian debt, which has been supported by
expectations the European Central Bank will soon launch a
programme of sovereign bonds purchases, returned 8.6 percent.
German 10-year Bunds, set for their biggest
annual fall in yields since 2008, have returned 3.0 percent.
Emerging market equities, as measured by MSCI, are
set to end the year in the red, down 1.6 percent so far, though
frontier markets stocks have returned 7.2 percent. Local
currency emerging debt has lost 5.7 percent.
The following graphics show the performance of a variety of
asset classes:
(Writing by Nigel Stephenson, graphic by Marc Jones and Vikram
Subhedar; Editing by Andrew Heavens)