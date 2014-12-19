Dec 19 Assetus SA :

* Reported on Thursday that Rajdy 4x4 SA stake decreased to 9.41 pct from 13.19 pct after registration of the company's capital increase via issuance of new series D shares

* Number of shares of the company owned by Rajdy 4x4 SA has not changed and stays at 399,000 shares Source text for Eikon:

(Gdynia Newsroom)