UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 Assetus SA :
* Reported on Thursday that Rajdy 4x4 SA stake decreased to 9.41 pct from 13.19 pct after registration of the company's capital increase via issuance of new series D shares
* Number of shares of the company owned by Rajdy 4x4 SA has not changed and stays at 399,000 shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources