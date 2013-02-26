BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
Feb 26 Senior living residence operator Assisted Living Concepts Inc said it agreed to be acquired by private investment firm TPG.
Assisted Living's Class A shareholders will get $12 per share while Class B shareholders will get $12.90 per share, according to the agreement.
The transaction values Assisted Living at about $278 million according to the number of Class A and Class B shares the company had on Oct. 31.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc were Assisted Living's financial advisors while Goldman Sachs & Co advised TPG.
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.