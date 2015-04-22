BRIEF-Fairfax India says buys 38 pct of Bangalore International Airport Ltd
* Fairfax India acquires 38% of Bangalore International Airport Limited
April 22 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said it had agreed to buy Associated Estates Realty Corp for about $2.5 billion in cash, including debt.
Brookfield Asset Management's offer of $28.75 per share is at a premium of 17.4 percent to Associated Estates' closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
NEW YORK, March 24 Top US companies are raising 364-day syndicated loans to keep financial flexibility while they wait for details of a proposed tax windfall as the Trump administration gets ready to approve the first corporate tax holiday in more than a decade, senior bankers said.