Sept 6 Associated Banc-Corp said it
plans to repay the remaining $262.5 million of bailout loans
under the Troubled Asset Relief Program by late September.
The company, however, said approval for redemption of its
outstanding Series A stock hinges upon a public offering of $65
million in new preferred stock and $132 million in senior notes.
"This modest capital raise will facilitate our exit and
allow us to continue to pursue opportunities for revenue growth
and earnings expansion," Associated Banc-Corp CEO Philip Flynn
said in a statement.
The lender said it had no plans to issue any common stock in
connection with the redemption.
Shares of the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based closed at $10.10 on
Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)