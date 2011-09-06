(Follows alerts)

Sept 6 Associated Banc-Corp said it plans to repay the remaining $262.5 million of bailout loans under the Troubled Asset Relief Program by late September.

The company, however, said approval for redemption of its outstanding Series A stock hinges upon a public offering of $65 million in new preferred stock and $132 million in senior notes.

"This modest capital raise will facilitate our exit and allow us to continue to pursue opportunities for revenue growth and earnings expansion," Associated Banc-Corp CEO Philip Flynn said in a statement.

The lender said it had no plans to issue any common stock in connection with the redemption.

Shares of the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based closed at $10.10 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.