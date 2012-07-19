July 19 Associated Banc-Corp's second-quarter profit jumped 61 percent as improved credit quality ensured the mid-western regional bank did not have to set aside money to cover bad loans.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based lender had kept aside $16 million as a provision for bad loans last year.

Net income rose to $42 million, or 24 cents per share, for the April-June quarter, from $26 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net interest income was flat at $154 million.

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at about $2.31 billion, closed at $12.95 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

They have gained about 19 percent this year, outperforming the KBW regional bank index, which has risen 13 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)