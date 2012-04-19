Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
* Q1 earnings $0.24/shr
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income at $155 mln
April 20 Associated Banc-Corp's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates as improved credit quality ensured the mid-western regional bank did not have to provision for bad loans.
For January-March, the bank earned $41 million, or 24 cents per share, up from $15 million, or 9 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 23 cents per share, excluding special items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net interest income was up 2 percent to $155 million.
Net interest margin was 3.31 percent, an increase of 10 basis points from the prior quarter.
Last year, the regional lender had kept aside $31 million as bad loan provisons.
Shares of the company, valued at about $2.29 billion, closed at $13.40 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They have gained about 8 percent in value in the last three months, outperforming a 3 percent rise in the KBW regional bank index. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.